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Secure File Sharing tools for Permissions: the Secure File Sharing options most relevant when Permissions is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 4 cybersecurity tools
CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
Web interface for opening, authenticating, and viewing encrypted .cake files.
Per-section encrypted document redaction with role-based access per recipient.
Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.