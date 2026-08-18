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Secure File Sharing tools for Mft: the Secure File Sharing options most relevant when Mft is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 4 cybersecurity tools
Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations.
Per-section encrypted document redaction with role-based access per recipient.
File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.