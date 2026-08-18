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Static Application Security Testing tools for Threat Modeling: the Static Application Security Testing options most relevant when Threat Modeling is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
AI-native SAST platform finding multi-step & business logic vulns in code.
Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.