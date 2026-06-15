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Static Application Security Testing tools for Dependency Scanning: the Static Application Security Testing options most relevant when Dependency Scanning is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.