Loading...
Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Memory Forensics: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Memory Forensics is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 4 cybersecurity tools
A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
A collection of tools that execute programs directly in memory using various delivery methods including URL downloads and netcat connections.
KeeFarce extracts cleartext password database information from KeePass 2.x processes in memory using DLL injection and .NET runtime manipulation.
A shellcode generator that creates position-independent code for loading and executing .NET Assemblies, PE files, and Windows payloads from memory.