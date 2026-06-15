Loading...
Next-Gen Firewalls tools for Sase: the Next-Gen Firewalls options most relevant when Sase is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 7 cybersecurity tools
Turnkey platform automating physical-to-virtual firewall conversion on-premise.
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure
AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities
Converged network security platform with NGFW, SD-WAN, SASE, and SecOps