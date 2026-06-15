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Network Detection and Response tools for Flow Analysis: the Network Detection and Response options most relevant when Flow Analysis is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 11 cybersecurity tools
Embeddable DPI engine for real-time protocol/app classification up to L7.
Flow-based network security monitoring tool using anomaly detection.
Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption.
Flow load balancer for distributing & filtering NetFlow records to collectors.
NetFlow/IPFIX traffic analyzer for network visibility and anomaly detection.
Flow-based network monitoring platform for performance and security visibility
Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.
A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.
Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.
A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.