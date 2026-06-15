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Mobile App Security tools for Reverse Engineering: the Mobile App Security options most relevant when Reverse Engineering is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 22 cybersecurity tools
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that provides runtime behavior monitoring through API hooking and real-time system interaction tracking.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.