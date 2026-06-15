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Microsegmentation tools for Lateral Movement: the Microsegmentation options most relevant when Lateral Movement is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 12 cybersecurity tools
Enforces mTLS & NHI credential controls to reduce workload attack surface.
Agentless app zero trust with process-level microsegmentation and runtime protection.
Hardware-enforced microsegmentation platform replacing Jump Boxes.
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
Microsegmentation platform preventing lateral movement across hybrid multi-cloud
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers
Software-defined LAN switching with Zero Trust security and centralized mgmt.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks