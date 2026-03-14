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Managed Detection and Response tools for Ransomware Prevention: the Managed Detection and Response options most relevant when Ransomware Prevention is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 11 cybersecurity tools
Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.
Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC-led detection, response, and endpoint protection.
AI-driven MDR platform covering identity, email, endpoints, data, and EASM.
MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention.
Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR
MDR service providing 24/7 threat detection and response with security experts
Managed EDR with 24/7 SOC for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation