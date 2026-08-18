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Managed File Transfer tools for Workflow: the Managed File Transfer options most relevant when Workflow is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 7 cybersecurity tools
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.