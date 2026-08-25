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Managed File Transfer tools for Gdpr: the Managed File Transfer options most relevant when Gdpr is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
On-premises MFT solution for encrypted large file exchange with GDPR compliance.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.