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Managed File Transfer tools for Cloud Native: the Managed File Transfer options most relevant when Cloud Native is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.