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Identity Threat Detection and Response tools for Microsoft: the Identity Threat Detection and Response options most relevant when Microsoft is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 5 cybersecurity tools
Optimizes IAM policies and Conditional Access using risk-based attack data.
On-premises Exchange Server security tool for protocol-level threat detection.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Identity threat detection and response solution for Active Directory
Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins