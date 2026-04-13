Loading...
Identity Governance and Administration tools for Windows: the Identity Governance and Administration options most relevant when Windows is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files.