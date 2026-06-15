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Identity Governance and Administration tools for Policy: the Identity Governance and Administration options most relevant when Policy is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 8 cybersecurity tools
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
AI-driven IGA platform managing access for humans, services, and AI agents.
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.
IAM Floyd is a code generation tool that provides a fluent interface for creating AWS IAM policy statements with comprehensive service coverage and CDK integration support.
A CLI tool for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates, and SAM Connectors using JSON definitions from the AWS Policy Generator.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.