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Identity Governance and Administration tools for Non Human Identity: the Identity Governance and Administration options most relevant when Non Human Identity is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 7 cybersecurity tools
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Unified identity data platform for discovery, observability, and governance.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.