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Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems tools for Packet Analysis: the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems options most relevant when Packet Analysis is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Windows platform for auditing network security defences via custom PCAP replay.
Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods.