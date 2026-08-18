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Endpoint Protection Platform tools for Security Configuration: the Endpoint Protection Platform options most relevant when Security Configuration is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
A Windows security hardening tool that disables potentially dangerous features in Windows 10/11 and common applications to reduce attack surface for individual users.