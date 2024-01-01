Docs and Write-ups

SSH Tunnelling to Punch Through Corporate Firewalls – Updated take on one of the oldest LOLBINs Logo
SSH Tunnelling to Punch Through Corporate Firewalls – Updated take on one of the oldest LOLBINs
0.0

A comprehensive guide on utilizing advanced SSH tunneling techniques for network penetration testing and red team engagements, with a focus on Windows environments and firewall bypass methods.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
sshtunnelingpenetration-testingred-teamwindowsfirewall
Linux Detection Engineering - A primer on persistence mechanisms Logo
Linux Detection Engineering - A primer on persistence mechanisms
0.0

A comprehensive guide on Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs, their implementation, detection, and hunting strategies.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
linuxpersistencethreat-hunting
Exposing Security Observability Gaps in AWS Native Security Tooling Logo
Exposing Security Observability Gaps in AWS Native Security Tooling
0.0

A comprehensive analysis of AWS IAM Access Analyzer, evaluating its capabilities, limitations, and effectiveness in identifying publicly exposed AWS resources.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitysecurity-analysisbest-practices
Cloudflare Learning Center Logo
Cloudflare Learning Center
0.0

The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources covering various cybersecurity and internet-related topics, including DDoS attacks, CDNs, DNS, web application security, serverless computing, encryption protocols, bots, cloud computing, Zero Trust security, SASE, networking, data privacy, video streaming, email security, and AI.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
cybersecurityeducationallearningtrainingresourcessecurity
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting Logo
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting
0.0

A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
threat-huntingsysmonauditing
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd Logo
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd
0.0

A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
apparmorldaplinuxsecurity
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing Logo
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing
0.0

A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
cybersecurityframeworkmicrosoft
awesome-mobile-security Logo
awesome-mobile-security
0.0

A collection of mobile security resources and tools

Docs and Write-ups
Free
iossecurity
Proxmark III Logo
Proxmark III
0.0

A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
rfidsecurity-testing
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains Logo
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains
0.0

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo
OODA-driven SOC Strategy
0.0

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide Logo
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide
0.0

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritycompliancenistsecurity-standards
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture Logo
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture
0.0

BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringintrusion-detection
Pivoting Cheat Sheet Logo
Pivoting Cheat Sheet
0.0

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 Logo
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0
0.0

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet Logo
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet
0.0

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android Logo
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android
0.0

A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
malware-detectionbehavioral-analysismobile-security
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0 Logo
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0
0.0

A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
nmappenetration-testingcybersecurity
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines Logo
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines
0.0

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet Logo
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet
0.0

A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
password-crackingcheat-sheet
Incident Response Flowchart Logo
Incident Response Flowchart
0.0

A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.

Docs and Write-ups
Free
incident-responseincident-managementsecurity-incident-responsecybersecurityincident-handling
