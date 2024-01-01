26 tools and resources
A comprehensive guide on utilizing advanced SSH tunneling techniques for network penetration testing and red team engagements, with a focus on Windows environments and firewall bypass methods.
A comprehensive guide on Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs, their implementation, detection, and hunting strategies.
A comprehensive analysis of AWS IAM Access Analyzer, evaluating its capabilities, limitations, and effectiveness in identifying publicly exposed AWS resources.
The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources covering various cybersecurity and internet-related topics, including DDoS attacks, CDNs, DNS, web application security, serverless computing, encryption protocols, bots, cloud computing, Zero Trust security, SASE, networking, data privacy, video streaming, email security, and AI.
A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.