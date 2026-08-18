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Data Privacy tools for Social Media: the Data Privacy options most relevant when Social Media is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Subscription service that removes personal PII from data broker sites.
Mobile app that scans & manages third-party app permissions on devices & services.