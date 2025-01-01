Product Hunt Launch!CybersecTools - Find and share cybersecurity tools across 944 use cases | Product Hunt

Argus

Market Intelligence

Alerts

Stay updated on your watched companies

Alert Types

You'll receive alerts for these significant events from your watchlist:

Funding Events

New rounds, acquisitions, IPOs

Product Launches

New products and major updates

Leadership Changes

Executive appointments and departures

Company News

Press releases and announcements

Recent Alerts

Wiz raises $300M Series D

Wiz
2 hours ago

Cloud security company Wiz announces Series D funding round at $10B valuation

New Falcon product launched

CrowdStrike
5 hours ago

CrowdStrike announces Falcon Cloud Security Posture Management

New VP of Engineering appointed

Palo Alto Networks
1 day ago

Palo Alto Networks announces new Vice President of Engineering

Note: The alerts shown above are demo examples. In production, alerts will be generated based on real-time monitoring of your watched companies using Firecrawl and Claude AI to analyze company websites, news sources, and market data.