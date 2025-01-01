Alerts
Stay updated on your watched companies
Alert Types
You'll receive alerts for these significant events from your watchlist:
Funding Events
New rounds, acquisitions, IPOs
Product Launches
New products and major updates
Leadership Changes
Executive appointments and departures
Company News
Press releases and announcements
Recent Alerts
2 hours ago
Wiz raises $300M Series D
Wiz
Cloud security company Wiz announces Series D funding round at $10B valuation
5 hours ago
New Falcon product launched
CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike announces Falcon Cloud Security Posture Management
1 day ago
New VP of Engineering appointed
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks announces new Vice President of Engineering
Note: The alerts shown above are demo examples. In production, alerts will be generated based on real-time monitoring of your watched companies using Firecrawl and Claude AI to analyze company websites, news sources, and market data.