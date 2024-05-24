API DOCUMENTATION

CybersecTools API

Access the largest structured cybersecurity market database via REST API.

Authentication

All API requests require an API key passed in the Authorization header.

Authorization: Bearer sk_your_api_key_here

Generate API keys from your account dashboard. Keys are prefixed with sk_.

Base URL

https://cybersectools.com/api/v1

Rate Limits

Request Rate

60

requests per minute

Credit Billing

Credits are only deducted on successful (200) responses. Failed requests do not consume credits.

Endpoints

GET
/api/v1/tools
0.5 credits

Filter and search cybersecurity tools

Parameters

categorystringFilter by category slug
subcategorystringFilter by subcategory slug
tagstringFilter by tag slug
coststring'Free' or 'Commercial'
qstringSearch query
pagenumberPage number (default: 1)
limitnumberResults per page (default: 20, max: 100)

Sample Request

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
  https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/tools?category=endpoint-security&limit=10

Sample Response

{
  "success": true,
  "tools": [
    {
      "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon",
      "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon",
      "summary": "Cloud-native endpoint protection platform...",
      "category": "Endpoint Security",
      "subcategory": "EDR",
      "cost": "Commercial",
      "tags": ["edr", "xdr", "threat-intelligence"],
      "company": {
        "name": "CrowdStrike",
        "slug": "crowdstrike"
      }
    }
  ],
  "total": 342,
  "page": 1,
  "totalPages": 18
}
GET
/api/v1/tools/{slug}
1 credit

Get full product details by slug

Parameters

slugstringTool slug (URL path parameter)

Sample Request

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
  https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/tools/crowdstrike-falcon

Sample Response

{
  "success": true,
  "tool": {
    "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon",
    "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon",
    "summary": "Cloud-native endpoint protection platform...",
    "description": "Full product description...",
    "category": "Endpoint Security",
    "subcategory": "EDR",
    "cost": "Commercial",
    "pricingModel": "Per Endpoint",
    "tags": ["edr", "xdr", "threat-intelligence"],
    "coreFeatures": ["Real-time threat detection", "..."],
    "integrations": ["Splunk", "ServiceNow", "..."],
    "nistMapping": { "detect": true, "protect": true },
    "ratings": {
      "effectiveness": 4.5,
      "integration": 4.2,
      "support": 4.0,
      "totalCostOfOwnership": 3.8
    },
    "company": {
      "name": "CrowdStrike",
      "slug": "crowdstrike"
    }
  }
}
GET
/api/v1/companies/{slug}
2 credits

Get full company profile by slug

Parameters

slugstringCompany slug (URL path parameter)

Sample Request

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
  https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/companies/crowdstrike-falcon

Sample Response

{
  "success": true,
  "company": {
    "slug": "crowdstrike",
    "name": "CrowdStrike",
    "description": "Company overview...",
    "founded": 2011,
    "headquarters": "Austin, TX, USA",
    "employees": 8500,
    "funding": {
      "total": "$481M",
      "rounds": [...]
    },
    "products": [
      { "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon", "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon" }
    ],
    "executives": [...],
    "socialProfiles": {...}
  }
}

Error Codes

CodeDescription
200Success
400Bad request (invalid parameters)
401Unauthorized (missing or invalid API key)
403Forbidden (insufficient credits or plan)
404Resource not found
429Rate limit exceeded (60 req/min)
500Internal server error

Error Response Format

{
  "success": false,
  "error": "Insufficient credits",
  "code": "INSUFFICIENT_CREDITS",
  "creditsRemaining": 0,
  "creditsRequired": 1
}

Ready to Get Started?

Start with 25 free credits, no credit card required.

View Plans