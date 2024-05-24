API DOCUMENTATION
CybersecTools API
Access the largest structured cybersecurity market database via REST API.
Authentication
All API requests require an API key passed in the
Authorization header.
Authorization: Bearer sk_your_api_key_here
Generate API keys from your account dashboard. Keys are prefixed with
sk_.
Base URL
https://cybersectools.com/api/v1
Rate Limits
Request Rate
60
requests per minute
Credit Billing
Credits are only deducted on successful (200) responses. Failed requests do not consume credits.
Endpoints
GET
/api/v1/tools
0.5 credits
Filter and search cybersecurity tools
Parameters
categorystringFilter by category slug
subcategorystringFilter by subcategory slug
tagstringFilter by tag slug
coststring'Free' or 'Commercial'
qstringSearch query
pagenumberPage number (default: 1)
limitnumberResults per page (default: 20, max: 100)
Sample Request
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/tools?category=endpoint-security&limit=10
Sample Response
{ "success": true, "tools": [ { "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon", "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon", "summary": "Cloud-native endpoint protection platform...", "category": "Endpoint Security", "subcategory": "EDR", "cost": "Commercial", "tags": ["edr", "xdr", "threat-intelligence"], "company": { "name": "CrowdStrike", "slug": "crowdstrike" } } ], "total": 342, "page": 1, "totalPages": 18 }
GET
/api/v1/tools/{slug}
1 credit
Get full product details by slug
Parameters
slugstringTool slug (URL path parameter)
Sample Request
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/tools/crowdstrike-falcon
Sample Response
{ "success": true, "tool": { "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon", "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon", "summary": "Cloud-native endpoint protection platform...", "description": "Full product description...", "category": "Endpoint Security", "subcategory": "EDR", "cost": "Commercial", "pricingModel": "Per Endpoint", "tags": ["edr", "xdr", "threat-intelligence"], "coreFeatures": ["Real-time threat detection", "..."], "integrations": ["Splunk", "ServiceNow", "..."], "nistMapping": { "detect": true, "protect": true }, "ratings": { "effectiveness": 4.5, "integration": 4.2, "support": 4.0, "totalCostOfOwnership": 3.8 }, "company": { "name": "CrowdStrike", "slug": "crowdstrike" } } }
GET
/api/v1/companies/{slug}
2 credits
Get full company profile by slug
Parameters
slugstringCompany slug (URL path parameter)
Sample Request
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer sk_your_key" \
https://cybersectools.com/api/v1/companies/crowdstrike-falcon
Sample Response
{ "success": true, "company": { "slug": "crowdstrike", "name": "CrowdStrike", "description": "Company overview...", "founded": 2011, "headquarters": "Austin, TX, USA", "employees": 8500, "funding": { "total": "$481M", "rounds": [...] }, "products": [ { "slug": "crowdstrike-falcon", "name": "CrowdStrike Falcon" } ], "executives": [...], "socialProfiles": {...} } }
Error Codes
|Code
|Description
200
|Success
400
|Bad request (invalid parameters)
401
|Unauthorized (missing or invalid API key)
403
|Forbidden (insufficient credits or plan)
404
|Resource not found
429
|Rate limit exceeded (60 req/min)
500
|Internal server error
Error Response Format
{ "success": false, "error": "Insufficient credits", "code": "INSUFFICIENT_CREDITS", "creditsRemaining": 0, "creditsRequired": 1 }
Ready to Get Started?
