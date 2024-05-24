Top Alternatives to Capgemini CybersecurityServices
Enterprise cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions
568 Alternatives to Capgemini Cybersecurity
Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response
Belgian managed cybersecurity service provider with 24/7 monitoring and XDR
French MSSP offering managed SOC, EDR, SIEM/XDR, vuln scanning & consulting
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering defense, compliance & cloud sec
Managed security services provider offering infosec consulting and solutions
Unified digital infrastructure platform integrating network, cloud & security
Enterprise cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider
Managed security services with SOC, MDR, and security infrastructure operations
Managed security services offered by Simply Secure Group
Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider
All-in-one managed cybersecurity platform with compliance and risk management
IAM consulting, integration, implementation, and managed services provider
MSSP offering MDR with CAASM capabilities and security operations services
Managed security services covering network, endpoint, app, cloud & attack surface
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation
Managed SOC service hosted in Saudi Arabia with 24/7 monitoring and IR
Managed SOC service with dedicated security teams for IT and OT environments
Managed SOC service with XDR capabilities for 24/7 threat monitoring and response
Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses
Managed cybersecurity service with 24/7 SOC, XDR, SIEM, and compliance support
Managed cybersecurity services provider with 24/7 SOC and email protection
Enterprise cybersecurity services from TCS consulting firm
Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security
Enterprise IT services provider offering cybersecurity and digital transformation
Enterprise cybersecurity consulting and managed security services provider
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider offering expertise & solutions
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, SOAR, and consulting
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering defense, risk, and GRC solutions
Consulting and managed services provider offering cybersecurity solutions
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering vCISO, pentesting, and MSS
Enterprise IT services and consulting platform with AI and cloud solutions
Managed security services provider offering co-managed SOC, EDR, SIEM, and more.
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing
Cybersecurity services provider for software companies offering MDR, pentesting
Cybersecurity consulting firm offering security strategy and engineering services
Managed security service provider offering 24/7 SOC, IT support, and compliance
Comprehensive managed security services including MSS, MDR, consulting & forensics
Managed security service providing expert threat mgmt and solution operations
Partnership program combining AhnLab security with global security solutions
Professional security consulting & implementation services for HPE NonStop
Co-managed SIEM service with shared operational responsibility
Managed security engineering services with specialized experts
Managed IAM services for access control and identity management
24/7 managed SOC service with threat detection, response, and alert reduction
Managed cloud security service for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments
Managed cybersecurity services including SOC, incident response, and forensics
AI-powered cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider
MSP platform for delivering continuous automated pentesting services
Alibaba Cloud's expert-led managed security service for cloud environments.
Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider
Managed security operations services including firewall migration and config
Managed patch management service for systems and applications
24/7 network operations center providing infrastructure monitoring and support
Professional services for GRC software implementation and support
Cybersecurity services provider offering TPRM, VAPT, and security audits
Platform for launching MSSP businesses with GRCaaS and vCISO services
Splunk consulting services for deployment optimization and configuration
Managed security services with ADR methodology for cyber resilience
Communication platform for customer and employee interactions via multiple channels
24/7 SOC-as-a-Service with SIEM, threat detection, and compliance support
UK-based MSSP offering cyber security consulting and managed services
Managed EDR deployment, policy management, and maintenance service
Managed firewall administration service with 24/7 monitoring and policy mgmt.
Managed cybersecurity platform with IT services, zero trust, and compliance
Managed security service providing embedded certified cyber operators
24x7 SOC-as-a-Service with human-led investigation and automated monitoring
24/7 managed SOC service with monitoring, protection, and incident response
24x7x365 managed security services for distributed enterprises
Cybersecurity engineering services for design, implementation, and management
Proactive managed SOC service with threat hunting and customized solutions
Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, remediation, and alerting
Managed cybersecurity advisory service offering consulting and testing
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response
MSSP offering managed SOC, MDR, compliance, DLP, and vulnerability services
Zero Trust security readiness assessment and managed security services
Global business consulting firm offering cybersecurity consulting services
Managed services for Microsoft security products deployment and optimization
Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider
Managed firewall service providing 24/7 monitoring and management
Endpoint security consulting & managed services for tool selection & deployment
Professional services for OT security tool implementation and configuration
Managed SOC services for threat detection, incident response & optimization
Proactive cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services for security strategy & operations
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering modular security solutions
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support
Managed device lifecycle service covering provisioning, maintenance & updates
Managed IT infrastructure support and maintenance services
Managed IT helpdesk and tech support services for troubleshooting issues
Managed SOC service providing 24x7 monitoring, threat detection & response
Managed cyber defense services for threat detection and response
Cybersecurity consulting & managed services for federal govt & enterprises
Adversary-informed cybersecurity innovation engine for nation-state threats
Digital transformation consulting services for government and enterprise clients
Managed security services including awareness training, monitoring, and vuln mgmt
Managed IT and security operations service combining software and support.
Guided onboarding service for ZeroLock hypervisor security platform deployment
Cloud security assessment and managed operations service for multi-cloud envs
Managed cybersecurity services covering threat anticipation, protection & response
Managed security service provider offering modular cybersecurity services
Managed IT and cybersecurity service bundle with unlimited support
24/7 managed security monitoring service with MDR, SIEM, and incident response
Outsourced SOC providing 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and response
Managed data integration platform connecting systems with EDI and ERP support
Managed EDI integration services with B2B data exchange and trading partner support
Managed cyber security services with 24/7 SOC, MDR, and vCISO capabilities
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider offering support and monitoring
Managed cloud infrastructure, security, and operations services provider
Professional services for secure AI adoption, governance, and risk management
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, assessments, and protection
IT solutions provider offering cybersecurity services for charities
Cloud security consulting and assessment services for hybrid/multi-cloud envs
Managed cybersecurity services based on CIA Triad principles
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for offices and federal agencies
24/7 managed security services including XDR, MDR, and Managed WAF
Managed security services for on-premises and hybrid environments
Managed cybersecurity & risk mgmt services provider offering consulting
Managed cybersecurity services with AI-powered SOC and security planning
Custom security app development & consulting services for enterprises
DevSecOps consulting services for integrating security into SDLC pipelines
Security engineering services for custom security solutions and integrations
Managed SOC service with monitoring, deception, attack surface mgmt & red teaming
DevSecOps transformation consulting and managed services for enterprises
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security & disaster recovery
Cloud security consulting & managed services for migration and governance
IT and security consulting services provider for business technology needs
Managed firewall service with 24/7 monitoring and configuration management
Managed cybersecurity services for SMBs including vuln mgmt & firewall mgmt
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering consulting and staffing
Managed cybersecurity service provider offering security solutions
Comprehensive cybersecurity service package with consulting and testing
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering full lifecycle security solutions
Managed cybersecurity services provider for Spanish enterprises
Managed cybersecurity service from Wavenet (product page unavailable)
Managed cybersecurity services provider for federal and enterprise clients
Cybersecurity consulting services provider
Managed firewall policy review service for network security configuration
Managed security services with 24x7x365 SOC monitoring and UTM devices
Managed cybersecurity services with SOC, threat intel, and consulting
Managed security services provider offering multiple security solutions
Federal cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust and AI-driven solutions
Managed cybersecurity services platform offering risk protection solutions
24/7 SOC services with threat detection, monitoring, and incident response
Managed security service built on Google SecOps with 24/7 SOC coverage
Managed security service bundle with assessments, scans, and 24/7 protection
Managed cybersecurity services with IAM, threat detection, and compliance
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security monitoring and testing
Managed security service provider offering threat protection and compliance
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for businesses
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security solutions
Managed security services with engineering support and lifecycle management
Managed cybersecurity services for SMBs with EDR, SOC, and compliance support
MSSP offering 24x7 SOC monitoring and cybersecurity management services
IT and cybersecurity professional services provider
Managed cybersecurity services with 24/7 SOC, EDR, MDR, and threat detection
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and incident response
Medical device & IoT security services for healthcare organizations
Healthcare-focused cloud security & risk mgmt services provider
Cyber insurance broker providing risk transfer and cyber liability coverage
Managed cybersecurity services for government agencies and critical systems
HITRUST CSF certified hosting and security solutions provider
Managed security services provider offering MDR, pentesting, and advisory
Cybersecurity consulting services for federal & defense systems
Managed cybersecurity service offering annual assessments and consulting
Managed cybersecurity service providing outsourced security operations & monitoring
European cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, MDR, and Red Team
European cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, audits, and MDR
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering MDR, GRC, and security impl.
Cybersecurity consulting services for infrastructure and solution implementation
IAM consulting services for governance, access mgmt, PAM, and MFA implementation
Cloud security consulting and implementation services for multi-cloud envs.
DevSecOps consulting services for secure software delivery transformation
24/7 managed SOC service for threat monitoring and remediation
Outsourced security monitoring and device management services
Cybersecurity solutions and services provider
IT services provider offering software solutions and consulting services
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering threat detection & response
Firewall security review and audit service for compliance and configuration
Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for Alberta businesses
Comprehensive managed cybersecurity services including MDR, consulting, and GRC
ServiceNow security implementation and consulting services provider
Managed cybersecurity services with defense-in-depth approach
Managed cybersecurity services specialized for healthcare organizations
Managed XDR service with 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response
Blue team defense service for monitoring, detection, and incident response
MSSP offering 24/7 SOC, MDR, EDR, and threat management services
AI-powered automation platform for managed security service providers
Cloud platform for MSPs to manage cybersecurity products and services
Managed SOC service using ML to automate threat analysis and detection
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and threat response
Comprehensive data protection services for enterprises
Managed network infrastructure services with security and performance mgmt.
Managed digital workplace services for endpoint, security, and user support
24x7 SOC service providing threat monitoring, detection, and response
Managed IT and security services with Microsoft 365 optimization
Managed OT security services for ICS, SCADA, and IoT environments
Managed AI security services covering strategy, deployment, and monitoring
Managed data security services using Microsoft security tools and 24/7 SOC
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 monitoring and SIEM
24/7 managed detection and response service for cloud and modern environments
Blockchain-focused security monitoring service with 24/7 coverage
Blockchain security defense deployment and systemic security solutions
Web3 security consulting for blockchain projects and crypto platforms
24/7 SOC monitoring service using SIEM for threat detection and response
Managed SOC service for 24/7 monitoring of IT and OT environments
24/7 managed detection and response service for threat monitoring
24/7 managed security services with threat monitoring and response
CIAM consulting & managed services for external identity programs
AI-driven fraud detection and prevention services with 24/7 managed ops
Managed security services with 24/7 monitoring, compliance, and cloud security
Managed security transformation services for IAM, threat, and risk mgmt.
Managed threat detection, response, and exposure management services
IAM access management consulting and managed services for enterprises
AI-powered multi-tenant SOC platform for MSSPs with 24/7 protection
AI-powered managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 expert support and compliance reporting
Managed cyber security service for individuals and families
MSSP offering 24/7 security monitoring and management services
Recurring consulting service for MSPs to build vulnerability mgmt programs
MSSP offering 24/7 SOC monitoring, threat detection & incident response
Outsourced IT and managed security services for SMBs
24/7 managed cybersecurity service with threat monitoring and response
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, response, and SOC monitoring
Managed security service provider offering SOC, threat detection & response
Managed cybersecurity services for enterprise security operations
Managed security analytics service for threat detection and vuln mgmt
24/7/365 security monitoring, vulnerability mgmt & compliance services
Managed SOC service with MS Sentinel for CMMC compliance & DIB security
Managed vulnerability management and security operations services
Managed security services with 24/7 SOC monitoring and Microsoft expertise
Cyber insurance with active risk monitoring and security services
Managed IT and security services for endpoints, servers, and networks