SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.
A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x messages and services to enable automated threat intelligence sharing and indicator exchange.
A threat intelligence platform that monitors, analyzes, and provides detailed information about threat actors targeting non-human identities across various industries.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Cyber threat intelligence platform for threat-led risk management
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external cyber threat defense
AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Real-time threat intelligence platform for monitoring attacks and breaches
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
AI-powered cybercrime intelligence platform monitoring dark web & covert channels
Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt
Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities
Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for real-time threat intel management
Threat intelligence platform for detection, investigation, and response
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation
AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence
Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus
AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt
European threat intelligence as-a-service provider with analyst support
CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel
Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support
Dark web investigation platform with comprehensive database and analysis tools
Threat intelligence platform with deep/dark web monitoring and OSINT data
Cyber threat intelligence platform for monitoring threats, TTPs, and IOCs
AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology
Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling
DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds
Network threat detection platform using applied threat intelligence
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
DNS-based threat defense using predictive intelligence to block threats
CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks
Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel
Infrastructure intelligence platform for threat hunting and investigation
AI-powered threat intelligence platform scanning internet, dark web & social media
3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention.
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Threat intelligence platform for detection, hunting, and remediation
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
AI-powered malware detection service with web interface and API access
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Malware intelligence marketplace aggregating multiple detection engines